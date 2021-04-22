Left Menu

RBI allows commercial banks to pay up to 50 pc of pre-COVID dividends

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 23:22 IST
RBI allows commercial banks to pay up to 50 pc of pre-COVID dividends
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank on Thursday allowed commercial banks to pay dividends for FY21, subject to certain conditions and limits.

The revised circular from the RBI provides that commercial banks can pay up to 50 per cent of what they could pre-COVID.

For co-operative banks, all the restrictions on dividends have been removed.

In the face of the COVID-19 crisis, the RBI had disallowed all the banks from declaring any dividend for FY20, as the focus shifted to conserving capital amid the uncertain environment.

All banks have been advised to be cautious taking into account the adequacy of provisions and economic environment while considering dividend on equity shares, the central bank clarified.

''All banks shall continue to meet the applicable minimum regulatory capital requirements after dividend payment,'' the RBI said in a late evening circular.

While declaring dividend on equity shares, it shall be the responsibility of the Board of Directors to consider the current and projected capital position of the bank vis-à-vis the applicable capital requirements and the adequacy of provisions, taking into account the economic environment and the outlook for profitability, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-I left U.S. to avoid Super League-style system, says Fiorentina owner Commisso

Fiorentinas Italian American owner Rocco Commisso says he left the United States to avoid the closed system of football that the breakaway European Super League was looking to introduce. The project was announced on Sunday but fell apart by...

COVID-19: Only govt staff can use local trains; media excluded

Mumbai, Apr 22 PTIWith new coronavirus-induced restrictions coming into force in Maharashtra from Thursday night, the state government said only government personnel and health workers will be allowed to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai....

US STOCKS-U.S. stock sink on reports of Biden tax proposals

U.S. stocks dived on Thursday on reports President Joe Biden planned to almost double the capital gains tax, but analysts said the news was an excuse to take profits in a listless market ahead of big techs earnings next week.The three main ...

Thane journalist dies of COVID-19

Sopan Bongane, a senior journalist from Thane died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Pune on Thursday, family sources said.Bongane, 68, had served in prominent Marathi news papers during his career.Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, MLA Sanj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021