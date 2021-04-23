UK and Australia agree "vast majority" of trade deal - statement

Britain and Australia have agreed the vast majority of a free trade deal during talks in London this week and will look to reach full agreement in principle by June, a joint statement said on Friday.

"The UK and Australia have today reached consensus on the vast majority of elements of a comprehensive free trade agreement," the statement said.

"Both countries are confident that the remaining issues will be resolved, and will now enter a sprint to agree the outstanding details with the aim of reaching agreement in principle by June."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)