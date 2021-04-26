Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hand out food packets, essential items to hospitals in Delhi

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hand out food packets, essential items to hospitals in DelhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:35 IST
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farm unions spearheading the agitation against the Centre's three agricultural laws, on Monday said they will distribute food and essential goods to hospitals in the national capital.
According to a statement releases by the SKM, farmers sitting on several borders of Delhi will distribute food packets and other important goods to hospitals in the city.
Already, farmers on the Ghazipur border are distributing food at the bus terminals, railways stations and hospitals in Delhi. The packing process will be started on Tuesday at the Singhu border as well, it stated.
A group at Tikri border announced essential services will be provided and asked people to contact the SKM if any needy person in Delhi is not able to get food, the statement said.
Volunteers are helping vehicles carrying medical oxygen or other services that are coming in the way of the farmers protest to reach the destination with full support, it added.
