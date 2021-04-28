Left Menu

Deutsche Bank swings to Q1 profit on investment bank strength

Analysts had expected a profit of almost 600 million euros. It was the strongest quarter for Deutsche in years, as revenue at its fixed-income trading business and origination and advisory services surged, trends that have also lifted profits of competing banks.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 28-04-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 10:33 IST
Deutsche Bank swings to Q1 profit on investment bank strength

Deutsche Bank swung to better-than-expected net profit in the first quarter of 2021 as strength at the investment bank helped offset the headwinds of an ongoing restructuring program and the coronavirus pandemic.

The German lender said on Wednesday that its net profit attributable to shareholders was 908 million euros ($1.10 billion), which compares with a year-earlier loss of 43 million euros. Analysts had expected a profit of almost 600 million euros.

It was the strongest quarter for Deutsche in years, as revenue at its fixed-income trading business and origination and advisory services surged, trends that have also lifted profits of competing banks. ($1 = 0.8282 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Morepen Laboratories to raise over Rs 433 cr via issuance of shares on preferential basis

Drug firm Morepen Laboratories on Wednesday said its board has approved raising over Rs 433 crore through issue of shares to Switzerlands private venture capital firm Corinth Investment Holdings and Liquid Holdings, a promoter group of the ...

OxygenOS Open Beta 5 released for OnePlus Nord

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update for the OnePlus Nord. The latest open beta build comes with a number of bug fixes and network improvement.The update fixes the frame drops issue as well as the abnormal preview in Nightsc...

PIL seeks sale of vaccines by SII, Bharat Biotech at Rs 150

A public interest litigation PIL has been filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the different rates for COVID-19 vaccines for the Centre and state governments and requesting direction to the Serum Institute of India SSI and Bharat Biot...

How Low Iodine Content in Water Leads to Thyroid Problems

India This article by Sri Ramakrishna Hospital covers information on how to care for patients facing thyroid problems. How iodine in water plays a major role in thyroid function and why people should not fear getting treatment.A person requ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021