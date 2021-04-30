Left Menu

John Chambers announces USD1 million donation for sending oxygen units to India

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 07:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 07:35 IST
John Chambers, a top American corporate leader and former Cisco CEO, has announced a donation of USD1 million towards a target of sending one lakh oxygen units to India.

Chambers is the chairman of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), a US-based India-centric business advocacy group.

This is the highest individual donation pledged by any corporate leader so far towards COVID-19 relief efforts in India.

''I'm personally giving USD1M to our goal of shipping 100K oxygen units to India,'' Chambers said in a tweet.

He also urged others to donate generously.

