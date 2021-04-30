Kotak Mahindra Life appoints Mahesh Balasubramanian as MD

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited (KLI) on Friday said it has appointed Mahesh Balasubramanian as managing director of the company.

He has been appointed following the retirement of G Murlidhar.

The company is in receipt of approval from the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India for the appointment of Balasubramanian, KLI said in a regulatory filing.

The appointment is for a period of three years, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)