Left Menu

Over 79 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states/UTs: Centre

Vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy of the government to fight the pandemic, including test, track, treat and COVID appropriate behaviour.Meanwhile, the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination will be implemented from Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 12:53 IST
Over 79 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states/UTs: Centre

More than 79 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with the states and Union territories and over 17 lakh doses will be supplied to them in the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The Centre has so far provided nearly 16.37 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 15,58,48,782 doses, according to official data available till 8 am on Saturday.

''More than 79,13,518 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

“Furthermore, more than 17,31,110 vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states/UTs within the next 3 days,'' the ministry said.

The ministry also said that Maharashtra has been allocated 17,50,620 ‘Covishield’ and 5,76,890 ‘Covaxin’ vaccine doses by the Centre for the first fortnight of May. Delhi has been allocated 3,73,760 Covishield and 1,23,170 Covaxin doses for the same period, it said.

While Chhattisgarh has been allocated 6,47,300 Covishield and 2,13,300 Covaxin doses, West Bengal has been supplied with 9,95,300 Covishield and 3,27,980 Covaxin doses, for the first fortnight of May.

Uttar Pradesh has been allocated 13,49,850 Covishield and 4,11,870 Covaxin doses, and Rajasthan 12,92,460 Covishield and 4,42,390 Covaxin doses, for the same period, the ministry said.

Kerala has been allocated 6,84,070 Covishield and 2,25,430 Covaxin doses, Punjab 4,63,710 Covishield and 1,52,810 Covaxin doses, and Gujarat supplied with 12,48,700 Covishield and 4,11,490 Covaxin doses, for the first fortnight of May, it added.

The central government has been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy of the government to fight the pandemic, including test, track, treat and COVID appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination will be implemented from Saturday. Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced since April 28.

Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu mobile application, the ministry added.

PTI PLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance ramps up production of medical-grade oxygen to 1,000 tonnes a day

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries Ltd has ramped up production of medical oxygen to 1,000 tonnes per day, making it Indias largest producer of medical-grade liquid oxygen from a single location.Reliance ramped up production fro...

With 19.45 lakh sample tested in last 24 hrs, India conducts highest ever daily tests

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, India conducted 19,45,299 tests in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. It is the highest daily test conducted in a day. In a landmark achievement to containing COVID-19, the c...

HC questions Centre why four oxygen tankers, meant for Delhi, not yet released by Rajasthan govt despite orders.

HC questions Centre why four oxygen tankers, meant for Delhi, not yet released by Rajasthan govt despite orders....

Rugby-Japan's Top League clash called off over 22 COVID-19 cases-Kyodo

A Japan Top League playoff quarter-final fixture between Ricoh Black Rams and Suntory Sungoliath scheduled for May 9 has been cancelled after 22 players from Ricoh tested positive for COVID-19, Kyodo news agency reported. Ricoh reported nin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021