Left Menu

Apparel brand Lululemon to launch India technology hub

Canada-based performance apparel brand Lululemon Athletica has announced the launch of India Technology Hub, its first such centre outside of North America.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-05-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 16:27 IST
Apparel brand Lululemon to launch India technology hub
The company is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running and training. Image Credit: ANI

Canada-based performance apparel brand Lululemon Athletica has announced the launch of India Technology Hub, its first such centre outside of North America. This will help expand the company's capabilities and infrastructure to enable and support global growth. Lululemon expects to hire about 250 technologists for the centre by 2022.

"Acquiring and nurturing best-in-class technologists is essential to our global growth strategy focused on product innovation, omni guest experiences, and market expansion," said Calvin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer. "The opening of our India Technology Hub will help further our strategic growth plan with technology, enabling both our people and our guest experience as we expand to serve new guests across the globe."

The centre will help bolster innovation across marketing technology stack, data science, machine learning, and full-stack cloud engineering to support merchandise planning, product and location information management, trade, and network planning functions. Slated to start operations by August, the company is taking all required health and safety precautions in preparing for the launch, and said it is prepared to open when safe to do so.

Lululemon Athletica Inc is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Netherlands won't ease lockdown further until at least mid May

The Netherlands has postponed a further easing of lockdown measures until at least May 18 as COVID-19 infections remain high and hospitals are struggling with large numbers of coronavirus patients, the government said on Saturday.We are pas...

Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: NIA disputes US firm's report

The National Investigation Agency has disputed a forensic report by a US firm which suggested that electronic evidence had been planted on the computer device belonging to activist Rona Wilson, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links ...

PMO directs installation of 150 ventilators at ITBP COVID centre in Delhi

The Prime Ministers Office PMO has provided 150 medical ventilator machines from the PM CARES fund to a Delhi-based COVID care centre run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP, officials said on Saturday.Bhaskar Khulbe, Advisor to the PM, ...

MI skipper Rohit bowled over by singing skills of Ventakesh Prasad in new advertisement

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been bowled over by the singing avatar of former India cricketers -- Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Saba Karim, and Maninder Singh. Featuring in a new advertisement for CRED, shared by Rohit Sharm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021