Left Menu

Telenor posts Q1 loss after writing off Myanmar business following coup

"Due to the worsening of the economic and business environment outlook and a deteriorating security and human rights situation, we see limited prospects of improvement going forward." Telenor fully impaired Telenor Myanmar in its first-quarter accounts, booking a loss of 6.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($783 million) and removing the operation from its overall corporate outlook for 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 12:34 IST
Telenor posts Q1 loss after writing off Myanmar business following coup

Norway's Telenor said on Tuesday it had written off the value of its Myanmar operation in light of the country's deteriorating security and human rights situation, plunging the group into a first-quarter loss. While it will continue to operate in Myanmar, Telenor's mobile business in the Asian country, where it has had a presence since 2014, remains severely restricted following the military's seizing of power in a Feb. 1 coup.

The company added some 2 million users in Myanmar during the quarter, increasing its local customer base to 18.2 million. But the new regime imposed network restrictions for all operators, and on March 15 ordered a nationwide shutdown of mobile data that has since cut Telenor's subscription and traffic revenues in the country in half, the company said.

"We see an irregular, uncertain, and deeply concerning situation," Telenor Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said in a statement commenting on Myanmar. "Due to the worsening of the economic and business environment outlook and a deteriorating security and human rights situation, we see limited prospects of improvement going forward."

Telenor fully impaired Telenor Myanmar in its first-quarter accounts, booking a loss of 6.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($783 million) and removing the operation from its overall corporate outlook for 2021. The company aims to focus on the security of its employees as well as access to services for customers and continued transparency, Brekke said.

As a result of the writedown, the Telenor group's net earnings slumped to a loss of 3.9 billion Norwegian crowns in the first quarter from a year-ago profit of 698 million crowns. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 8% year-on-year to 13 billion crowns, in line with an analyst forecast of 13.1 billion crowns.

Telenor, reiterated full-year guidance for overall organic revenue and earnings to remain unchanged year-on-year from 2020. It repeated that capital expenditure would amount to between 15% and 16% of sales. The company, which serves 187 million customers in nine countries across Europe and Asia, a net gain of 5 million since the start of the year, last month announced plans to merge its Malaysian unit with competitor Axiata, seeking to form a new market leader..

($1 = 8.3020 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by Kim Coghill and Kirsten Donovan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss woman dead after fall from building in Iran was embassy first secretary - Mehr

A female diplomat who died in a fall from a building in Iran was the Swiss embassys first secretary, a spokesman for emergency services was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the semi-official news agency Mehr.This person was the first secretar...

COVID-19: Health officials call for more ICUs, beds in Pakistan's Balochistan

Amid the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, the provincial health secretary of Balochistan has asked the owners of private hospitals to ramp up the number of intensive care units ICUs, high dependency units HDUs and ensure regular s...

COVID-19: HC asks police to examine plea on politicians procuring, distributing Remdesivir

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the police to examine the instances of politicians allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir, used for treating COVID-19 patients, in the national capital and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of...

IPL 2021 suspended owing to increase in Covid-19 cases

By Nitin Srivastava The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League IPL has been suspended owing to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases within the bio-bubble.BCCIs vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed the development to ANI. IPL ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021