Left Menu

NCDEX agri-derivatives market share tops 80 pc

National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) said on Tuesday it posted an all-round increase in operations with market share crossing 80 per cent in April.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:26 IST
NCDEX agri-derivatives market share tops 80 pc
The exchange offers services across entire post-harvest agricultural commodities value chain. Image Credit: ANI

National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) said on Tuesday it posted an all-round increase in operations with market share crossing 80 per cent in April. The performance shows a strong resilience to disruptions in agri-ecosystem due to Covid-19 pandemic, it said.

The average daily turnover value (ADTV) more than quadrupled to Rs 2,905 crore in April from Rs 698 crore in the same month a year ago. The average open interest too registered an increase of 92 per cent year-on-year to 8.76 lakh tonnes. The exchange delivered 44,646 tonnes of commodities in April, marking an increase of 43.58 per cent year-on-year. Refined soy oil, RM seed, chana, soybean and cotton seed oilcake were the top-traded derivatives contracts. The ADTV in refined soy oil was Rs 685 crore, making it the country's top-traded agri-derivative contract in April.

For RM seed, the ADTV was at Rs 551 crore. Contracts in chana, soybean and cotton seed oilcake posted ADTV of Rs 506 crore, Rs 474 crore and Rs 246 crore respectively. "Agri-derivatives markets are primarily for risk management by farmers, processors and traders," said Kapil Dev, Chief of Business and Products.

"An astounding growth in our volumes since last few months and April in particular indicates that agri value chain participants have been using the NCDEX platform more aggressively for hedging during the extremely volatile agri-commodity market," he said. More importantly, said Dev, the multi-fold rise in volume reflects tremendous trust shown by market participants despite various challenges being raised by the resurgence of virus.

NCDEX is a leading agricultural commodity exchange in India which offers services across the entire post-harvest agricultural commodities value chain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: COVID-19 patient commits suicide in Bhopal hospital

A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Tuesday, police said. The man, a resident of Awadhpuri area here, allegedly jumped off the f...

Mondelez International to contribute USD 2 mn for COVID-19 relief efforts

Mondelz International, which sells popular Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate and Oreo biscuits among others, on Tuesday, announced a USD 2 million nearly Rs 15 crore contribution to support COVID-19 relief efforts in India. This sum will aid in ...

Mexico vows probe into "terrible" metro collapse, says too soon to point fingers

A full investigation will be carried out into the causes of a overpass collapse that killed at least 23 people when one of Mexico Citys iconic orange metro trains plunged onto a busy road below, the citys mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Tue...

More virulent COVID strain, insufficient infra have led to more deaths in Delhi: Experts

A more virulent strain of coronavirus, insufficient infrastructure to handle critical cases and hoarding of essential drugs have led to more deaths in Delhi, experts said on Tuesday, a day after the city registered a record 448 deaths.They ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021