Left Menu

Gridlock in Athens as transport staff strike over labour reform

Traffic was gridlocked in parts of Athens and some flights disrupted on Thursday as Greek transport workers joined a 24-hour public sector strike to protest over planned labour legislation. Unions in Greece say they oppose the government labour bill because it restricts employee rights at a time when workers risk job losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:42 IST
Gridlock in Athens as transport staff strike over labour reform

Traffic was gridlocked in parts of Athens and some flights disrupted on Thursday as Greek transport workers joined a 24-hour public sector strike to protest over planned labour legislation. Unions in Greece say they oppose the government labour bill because it restricts employee rights at a time when workers risk job losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government says the changes would give workers more flexibility.

With the subway, trains, public buses at a standstill and ferries to the islands docked at ports, many commuters were forced to drive to work, clogging major traffic arteries into the sprawling city of almost four million. State TV ERT journalists also walked off the job on Thursday.

Police estimated about 6,500 striking workers gathered outside parliament, many waving red flags and banners reading 'we won't become slaves of the 21st century'. Greece's main civil servants union ADEDY, which called a 24-hour strike to coincide with May Day celebrations, says the legislation seeks to raise the eight hour working day to 10 hours, abolish the five-day working week and collective agreements.

"(The bill) constitutes ... a direct attack on employees and their rights ... at a time when the country is in a deep health and economic crisis largely due to the choices of the government," ADEDY said in a statement. The government has rejected the claims, saying the changes aimed to increase flexibility for workers and accusing the main political opposition for misrepresenting what it seeks to do.

Government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said the draft legislation tries to address workers' real problems as labour market changes were taking place fast with digital platforms and work from home modes. "The only thing this bill does is it tries to give workers and employers a degree of freedom on how to arrange the eight-hour workday," Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis told Parapolitika radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 security guards abducted from GAIL project site in Jharkhand; 1 released

Unidentified miscreants abducted two security guards engaged by the Gas Authority of India Ltd GAIL at its project site in Jharkhands Ramgarh district and released one later, a top police official said on Thursday.The other guard is still m...

Kellogg beats quarterly sales estimates

Breakfast cereal maker Kellogg Co beat first-quarter sales estimates on Thursday, as the pandemic-driven snacking boom showed no signs of losing steam even as the U.S. economy began to reopen following speedy COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.Net s...

General: China's Africa outreach poses threat from Atlantic

The top US general for Africa is warning that a growing threat from China may come not just from the waters of the Pacific, but from the Atlantic as well.US Gen. Stephen Townsend, in an interview with The Associated Press, said Beijing is l...

Haryana Police to provide 440 cars for use as ambulances for COVID-19 patients

The Haryana Police will provide 440 vehicles, 20 each to the states 22 districts, to be used as ambulances for needy COVID-19 patients, it said on Thursday.The COVID-19 Hospital Transport Service COV-HOTS is being provided free of charge as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021