SS Motivation changes lives through social activism via its digital platforms

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI/ThePRTree): Started by Sunil Ydv, SS Motivation ranks top in the Motivational segment of the Telegram channel harboring 1.2 million aspiring minds every day. A sister organization of MotivationbySS, its average post incurs between 20,000 and 25,000 shares across fifteen nations and the firm is determined to cross 1000 million viewers by 2022. Founder, Sunil Ydv has also been the awardee of REX Karamveer Chakra Award by Ikongo and the United Nations in 2019.

SS Motivation is an Indian association based in Alwar, Rajasthan. Telegram, Instagram, and Facebook are among the social media sites where the organisation operates. The company Motivation by SS Pvt. Ltd. was founded by Sunil ydv SS which is a Media and Entertainment company registered on Dec 29, 2020. Presently, the non-government organization has an authorized capital of Rs 100,000 and a paid-up capital of Rs 50,000. Being the author of 'Secrets of Success', Sunil has received media recognition in Dainik Bhaskar and India Book of Records. He has been awarded many other accolades, including the 2019 Karamveer Chakra award at IIT Delhi.

The coronavirus pandemic is one of the most depressing problems around the globe. It is increasing unemployment, demotivating people, and causing a financial crisis. However, SS Motivation is changing this scenario, lives, and minds of people, especially Indians. Garnering 162.5K subscribers, SS Motivation continuously receives inspirational and life-transforming stories from the users. Recently, many users stated that the organization has helped to inspire towards life goals like clearing government examinations, overcoming stress, and building an income.

Talking about this initiative, Sunil says, "I started this channel on social media to maximize motivation across different audiences. Our content helps to make lifestyle changes every day. The channel and pages focus on targeting bilingual audiences, namely Hindi and English, through posts and images. Therefore, it has a growing audience reach due to its versatility. It encourages them towards achieving higher life goals similar to their idols." Depression led to this idea after he failed to achieve desired results through his previous ventures understanding the needs of Indians and societal dilemmas. He believes that societal norms can only change through relentless activism. Therefore, he works continuously with different politicians, coordinators, and influencers to help people overcome stress, depression, and problems related to mental health.

Besides motivating users on social media channels and pages, SS Motivation has played a significant role in shaping the lives of farmers. The channel even influenced people to adopt better ways of living and enhancing lifestyles. Many competitive government exams have also started asking questions related to the Karamveer award winner. Moreover, Sunil has won these awards after a very short span of launching the Telegram channel. His channel crossed the mark of 300 million views in less than two years. Sunil continues social activism on his accounts by consistently posting content related to a girl child, dowry system, growing trees, etc.

Being a big endorser of the environment, he encourages people about the health benefits of contributing to the environment. He has continuously engaged with more than fifty MLA to bring social changes to the nation. Many of them provide useful quotes, notions, and messages on Sunil's platform SS Motivation. Additionally, Sunil ydv SS is a youth figure and entrepreneurship idol in the minds of millions. His Facebook profile and pages encompass more than 100,000 followers. In this pocket journal, Sunil describes his journey as a 23-year-old boy from Alwar, who transformed into an entrepreneur. He mentions the struggles and problems encountered during his growth period and the solutions he sought to overcome them.

He has left an imprint in the minds of many readers and encouraged them to begin a journey using a smartphone. The state of his journey consisted of Rs 500 in a bank account which turned to Rs 100,000 monthly due to his dedication Moreover, it is even influencing them to overcome financial and personal barriers. It is helping them to guide through the entrepreneurship journey. Besides this, the Telegram channel's posts also help people notice different modes of making money. Therefore, people that faced financial crisis shall no longer stress about it. Additionally, they even resorted to help others.

Having said it all people want to stay tuned to the channel and grow along with it. As a result, Sunil and his channel SS Motivation have created waves of encouragement, self-discipline, and independence among the viewers. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)