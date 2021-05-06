Left Menu

CEAT feels rising input cost pinch, ponder over increasing product prices

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:03 IST
CEAT feels rising input cost pinch, ponder over increasing product prices

The cost pressure is an area of concern with raw material prices going up over the last six months, and there is a need for hiking rates of products by 5-6 per cent to offset the impact, tyre maker CEAT has said.

CEAT, which reported a three-fold increase in standalone net profit at Rs 141.84 crore in the March quarter of previous fiscal, saw margins decline by 130 basis points during the reporting quarter on account of steep increase in raw material prices.

Revenue from operations rose by 46 per cent to Rs 2,279.03 crore during the quarter, driven by volume growth compared to Rs 1,564.53 crore in the March quarter of FY 2019-20.

There is some cost pressure arising out of the increase in raw material prices, leading to some a 130 basis points decline in EBITDA margin on standalone basis in Q4 FY21 over the same period of the year earlier, standalone basis, CEAT Ltd CFO Kumar Subbiah told PTI. He said the price increase undertaken by the industry is not matching up with raw material cost, which has been going up for the last six months or more.

''We did take some price increase in January and some small increase in February, but have not been able to pass on the increase in raw material cost,'' Subbiah said.

In the international business, the company has effected some price increase in May, and in the the replacement market, some small price increase was undertaken, he said.

There is a case for 5-6 per cent price increase on the high-end products but whether that happens or not would entirely depends on how competitors respond going ahead, Subbiah said.

''Our ability to increase prices further will depend on the competitors activity in the market,'' he added.

He said the company saw a strong volume growth across most categories of tyres in Q4 over the same period last year with farm category segment growth significantly driven by rural demand.

''We were able to grow in the passenger segment, which is the focus. As we also added capacity in passenger car and truck and bus radial categories in the last 12-18 months, it helped us post a strong growth,'' he said.

However, growth was a little less in the light commercial segment, he added.

Attributing the company’s decision to move to a new income rate for a whopping 186 per cent growth, a one-time benefit, Subbiah said that on a full-year basis also, the company grew strongly despite a complete two-month lockdown in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

Adding capacity in PCR and TBS radial categories in the last 12-18 months also helped in posting a strong growth, he said, adding that during the quarter the company had over 85 per cent capacity utlisation across plants.

''We are slightly running tight on capacity so the inventory is a bit lower, we want to bring inventory back to the normal level. We had also exercised a tight control on our project Capex last year particularly early last year when things were uncertain. In the current year, we expect to go back to the normal level of capex,'' he said.

''We feel weak demand outlook in the current quarter, particularly from the second week of April demand has been weak because of the state lockdown, dealers are also not operating their outlets, so certainly in the current quarter we see the demand weak across most categories,'' Subbiah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

On the verge of another German title, Bayern looks to future

Besides planning for a record-extending ninth straight Bundesliga title, Bayern Munich has also spent a lot time planning for the future.Bayern can win yet another title on Saturday even before kickoff against Borussia Mnchengladbach if Bor...

17-yr-old girl hangs self in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A 17-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Tuto Mazara village here on Thursday morning, police said.Gursimran Kaur,a student of class 12, was reportedly upset over some issue, said Station House Offi...

HCL extends support for COVID care facilities in Delhi-NCR

HCL Group on Thursday said it is extending support for COVID-19 care facilities in Delhi-NCR, including facilitating setting up of hospital beds, as part of its efforts to support relief efforts.HCLs support includes assistance in the form ...

Motor racing-Bottas shoots down speculation about a mid-season move

Valtteri Bottas shot down media speculation on Thursday that he could be replaced as Lewis Hamiltons Mercedes team mate midway through the season and said such talk was just part of being in Formula One. The Finn is out of contract at the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021