Left Menu

Ruchira Green Earth to invest Rs 200 cr over 3-4 yrs to set up plant in Haryana

It is planning to set up a Rs 200 crore plant at Yamuna Nagar, which will be funded through internal accrual of Rs 50 crore and bank loan, the company said, adding the fresh investment would be made over three to four years.At present, the company produces lithium-ion batteries for electric two, three and four-wheelers for commercial vehicles, loaders, forklift trucks, golf carts, among others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 15:06 IST
Ruchira Green Earth to invest Rs 200 cr over 3-4 yrs to set up plant in Haryana

Lithium-ion batteries and allied products maker Ruchira Green Earth will invest Rs 200 crore over the next three or four years to set up a new manufacturing unit in Haryana to double its production capacity.

The company, which has a current capacity of manufacturing up to 5,000 batteries per month, is setting up a new unit at Yamuna Nagar in Haryana to fulfil the rising demand for its products, Ruchira Green Earth said in a statement.

''We are delighted to have been awarded contracts from many OEM'S for the supply of lithium-ion batteries ...Moving ahead with a ceaseless commitment towards accelerating the transition to electric vehicles, we look forward to winning many more such contracts with major OEMs in the EV segment,'' Ruchira Green Earth Director Deepan Garg said.

Ruchira Green Earth, which sells EV batteries under flagship brand AKIRA, said it has bagged orders from OEMs such as Gemopai, Tunwal, Myantra, Benling, Komaki for the supply of lithium-ion batteries for electric scooters. It is now looking to double its manufacturing capacity of lithium-ion batteries. It is planning to set up a Rs 200 crore plant at Yamuna Nagar, which will be funded through internal accrual of Rs 50 crore and bank loan, the company said, adding the fresh investment would be made over three to four years.

At present, the company produces lithium-ion batteries for electric two, three and four-wheelers for commercial vehicles, loaders, forklift trucks, golf carts, among others. It is now targeting energy storage systems, home storage and energy storage solutions from banks, hospitals, industries, and government contracts for villages, defence, railways and telecom sectors, among others, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and Chhattisgarh among states, UTs showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily COVID-19 cases: Govt.

Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and Chhattisgarh among states, UTs showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily COVID-19 cases Govt....

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A United States proposal to discuss waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines will intensify talks on the issue within the World Trade Organization, the WTO director-general said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 Macr...

Plea in HC alleges hoarding of oxygen by politicians; court asks AAP MLA Imran Hussain to reply

A plea alleging hoarding of oxygen by political leaders came up for hearing before the Delhi High Court which on Friday sought AAP MLA Imran Hussains reply on the claim of distributing oxygen to public for COVID-19 patients.A bench of Justi...

German climate ruling huge opportunity for Europe, von der Leyen says

A landmark court ruling telling Berlin to toughen its climate laws is an opportunity for Germany to gain a competitive edge in low-carbon technologies, and may prompt other European countries to do the same, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021