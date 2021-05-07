Left Menu

UCO Bank gets shareholders' nod for preference issue to govt, offsetting accumulated losses

State-run UCO Bank on Friday said its shareholders have approved issuance of preferential shares to the government for Rs 2,600 crore capital infusion. The shareholders have also approved adjusting the banks accumulated losses by March 2020 against the balance in the share premium account.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:28 IST
UCO Bank gets shareholders' nod for preference issue to govt, offsetting accumulated losses
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@official.ucobank)

State-run UCO Bank on Friday said its shareholders have approved issuance of preferential shares to the government for Rs 2,600 crore capital infusion. The shareholders have also approved adjusting the bank's accumulated losses by March 2020 against the balance in the share premium account. The decisions were taken at the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders on Friday (May 7), UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing. These proposals have been considered and approved by the shareholders through remote e-voting and e-voting during the meeting, it added. The shareholders have approved issuance of 203,76,17,554 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 12.76 per equity share aggregating to Rs 2,600 crore on preferential basis to Government of India, it said in the filing. Also, the shareholders approved ''appropriation of bank's accumulated losses of Rs 12,537.40 crore as at March 31, 2020 by utilising the balance standing to the credit of share premium account of the bank as on date to set off and take the same into account during current financial year 2021-22,'' it said. Share premium balance is a reserve that can only be used for defined purposes. The account reflects the difference between the face value and subscription price of shares. Both the proposals were passed with 99.99 per cent voting by shareholders, as per the filing. UCO Bank stock closed 0.44 per cent down at Rs 11.29 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Japanese anti-Olympics campaign gains traction as pandemic simmersMore than 230,000 people have signed a Japanese petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled in the two days s...

COVID-19: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to augment health infra in state significantly.

COVID-19 Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to augment health infra in state significantly....

Greece to reopen museums next week, ahead of tourism

Museums in Greece will reopen to visitors next week, a day before the official start of the tourism season on May 15, authorities said on Friday. Venues such as Athens Acropolis museum, housing archaeological treasures found near the ancien...

Study of Chinese parents: Losing an only child is more devastating than losing a spouse

A new study led by researchers at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing and Fudan University suggests that Chinese parents find the loss of an only child to be approximately 1.3 times as psychologically distressing than the loss of a spouse. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021