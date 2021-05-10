Left Menu

Finance Minister Le Maire sees French economy back to pre-COVID levels by H1 2022

I think we will have a strong growth in 2021," Le Maire told France Info radio. He ruled out a second economic stimulus plan on top of France's current 100 billion euros ($122 billion) economic stimulus plan.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:46 IST
Finance Minister Le Maire sees French economy back to pre-COVID levels by H1 2022

The French economy will return to its pre-COVID 19 levels of economic activity by the first half of 2022, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday, who also reaffirmed his target of 5% economic growth for France in 2021. "Economic growth is back in the first quarter... I think we will have a strong growth in 2021," Le Maire told France Info radio.

He ruled out a second economic stimulus plan on top of France's current 100 billion euros ($122 billion) economic stimulus plan. Le Maire, added, however that it was fair to raise the issue of longer-term investment plans for France.

President Emmanuel Macron pointed last week to a "second period of recovery" that would see investment accelerated, triggering speculation in the press and among economists that a second round of stimulus was in the pipeline. ($1 = 0.8226 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Organ transplant recipients vulnerable to COVID-19 even after vaccination: Study

Although two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine confer some protection for people who have received solid organ transplants, its still not enough to enable them to dispense with masks, physical distancing and other safety measures, according to a ...

Kerala receives 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield

Kerala on Monday received 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccineto combat the COVID-19 pandemic.An Indigo regular flight carrying the Covishield vaccine landed at Cochin International Airport at 11.50 AM, a CIAL spokesman said.The state gover...

Simplex Plast bags another ISI Certificate for manufacturing high-quality water tanks

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 10 ANIPNN Simplex Plast has received a BIS license to manufacture 10,000 litre Double Layer Plastic Water Storage Tanks with ISI mark. Simplex Plast is the first water storage solution providing company working...

European stocks hit fresh record high as miners rally

European stocks extended a record-setting rally on Monday as optimism about the reopening of economies and easy monetary policy lifted cyclical sectors, including mining and financials.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1 to hit a fres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021