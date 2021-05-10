Left Menu

Muzzammil Mannan spreads positivity through his page 'Mera Bharat Mahan'

Creators of the page 'Mera Bharat Mahan', Muzzammil Mannan, and his partner Vikash Raj aim to provide a daily dose of positivity to their countrymen during this raging pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 13:58 IST
Muzzammil Mannan spreads positivity through his page 'Mera Bharat Mahan'
Muzzammil Mannan. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI/ThePRTree): Creators of the page 'Mera Bharat Mahan', Muzzammil Mannan, and his partner Vikash Raj aim to provide a daily dose of positivity to their countrymen during this raging pandemic. Garnering more than 11 million followers on social media, the page celebrates the feeling of patriotism in everyone bringing the people together.

Co-founders of F5 Entertainment Media Pvt Ltd, Muzzammil Mannan, and Vikash Raj procure services in the field of digital and social media space. They have worked with various prominent brands, and have launched two Facebook pages- Mera Bharat Mahan, and Social Sansaar. Mera Bharat Mahan was created in the wake of the ferocious coronavirus wave. "When we saw people around us desperate, losing hope, and grief-stricken, we came up with the idea to start a page that encourages us to stay together in these testing times. Besides this, the page aims to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic, bust myths, and educate people about how to prevent contracting the virus", says Muzzammil.

Currently, the 'Mera Bharat Mahan' page has over 11 million followers and its reach is growing with each passing day. The idea behind the page is to ensure that help, in whatever form, reaches every Indian citizen. They aim to reach the poor, vulnerable population of India who is the worst-affected lot during this pandemic. The page also gives Indians their daily dose of positivity and the hope that if the night is long and dark, the dawn will not be far behind. "The entire country is one big family, and we all are in this together", believes Muzzammil. Their other page Social Sansar aims to bring the world closer and to facilitate the exchange of ideas and thoughts through light-hearted banter. Currently, it has more than 5 million followers and its readership is growing with each passing day.

Muzzammil along with three other friends also created a humorous meme page called 'Be Like Bro'. It is one of the most popular meme pages on social media. They are widely present on Facebook and the page has got more than 10 million likes by creating hilarious yet engaging content for the audience. Muzzammil and the team behind 'Be Like Bros' have the knack of entertaining people with their quirky contents and cheeky jokes. Muzzammil says "The idea behind these pages is to create a community of like-minded people across the world, make meaningful connections, and keep ourselves updated with the latest happenings across the globe. We believe in humanitarianism, and the fact that we all are connected".

Initially, he had decided just to use social media to post his weirdest thoughts in the hope that it might make a few people laugh. But now, the page has seen unprecedented growth, and in the times of corona when there is gloom and panic all around, they are giving people a silly reason to smile. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore govt says state funding won't impact relationship with newspaper publisher

The relationship between Singapore Press Holdings Ltds newsroom and the government is not expected to be affected even if the state funds the companys media business after restructuring, a minister said on Monday. SPH said last week that it...

Germany to make J&J's COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults

Germany is to make Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday, adding that they will be able to receive the shot on the advice of a doctor.Europes drug regulator backed JJs vaccine ...

Steel Strips Wheels wins orders worth Rs 54 cr from US, Europe

Auto components maker Steel Strips Wheels Ltd SSWL on Monday said it has bagged orders worth around Rs 54 crore from the US and Europe.The company has received export orders of over 5,25,000 wheels for the US and EU caravan trailer market, ...

Taiwan to quarantine pilots of its largest airline amid COVID-19 outbreak

Taiwan will quarantine all pilots for its largest carrier China Airlines Ltd for 14 days as it tries to stop an outbreak of COVID-19, the health minister said on Monday, impacting a lifeline for the islands trade-dependent economy.Taiwan ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021