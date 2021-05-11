Left Menu

PTI | Naxos | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:34 IST
Greek islands to get accelerated vaccination program

A vaccination program for Greek islands is being accelerated to cover all local residents by the end of June, the government announced Tuesday ahead of the launch of the tourism season.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said a nationwide priority system for age groups and medical vulnerability was being waived for permanent residents of nearly 100 islands.

“This initiative is aimed at supporting local island communities and their economy and it also aspires to send a positive overall message for our tourism,” Mitsotakis said.

Greece is fighting to revive its key tourism sector that was battered by the pandemic in 2020 but its vaccination rates remain below the European Union average and the country has only recently stabilized a surge in cases.

Islanders make up around 1.5 million of Greece's population of 10.7 million. Many holiday islands have a year-round population of under 10,000, while Crete has the largest with more than 600,000 residents, followed by Evia, Rhodes, Corfu, Lesbos, and Chios. The tourism season will officially start Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

