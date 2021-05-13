India receives more medical supplies from abroad

Germany, Japan, South Korea, Finland and Greece on Thursday delivered to India a large number of medical supplies as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic continued to ravage various parts of the country.

Two aircraft carrying 100 oxygen concentrators arrived from Japan while South Korea sent 10,000 rapid testing kits, officials said.

A consignment of 30 oxygen concentrators, two ventilators and other medical equipment came from Italy. A shipment from Greece contained 10 portable oxygen cylinders while Germany sent 176 ventilators and 180 trolleys, the officials said.

Another European nation, Finland delivered to India 324 oxygen-filled cylinders and 225 Oximeters.

A British company also sent to India 1,200 oxygen cylinders.

''Cooperation with Japan continues. 2 aircrafts carrying a total consignment of 100 oxygen concentrators arrive from Japan. 4 aircrafts in 2 days from Japan have delivered a cumulative of 200 oxygen concentrators. Appreciate this continuing support from our partner,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

He also mentioned the supplies sent by South Korea.

''Our continuing cooperation with Republic of Korea. Welcome the shipment of 10000 rapid testing kits from Republic of Korea that arrived today,'' he said in another tweet.

As India battles a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, several countries around the world are sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation.

The leading countries that have delivered medical supplies to India included the US, Russia, France, the UK, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.

