Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks surge in recovery; dollar, bond yields dip

Fears of rising prices burst into the fore this week and spooked markets, and despite assurances from the Fed it does not expect to tighten policy anytime soon, some investors worry policymakers may be misjudging inflation risks. That said, data released on Friday showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly stalled in April as the boost from stimulus checks wore off, further bolstering arguments that the economic recovery was far from roaring, and that interest rate hikes are not imminent.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 02:32 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks surge in recovery; dollar, bond yields dip
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stocks rallied in a sharp rebound on Friday as investors set aside inflation worries and bought shares hammered by the week's volatility, with the shift back into riskier assets dragging on the dollar. The jump in shares was in step with buoyant global stocks as investors put on the back burner concerns that rising prices could lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected and reduce the gush of cash that has propelled financial markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1%, the S&P 500 jumped 1.5%, the most on any day since March 26, and the Nasdaq Composite leaped 2.3%, its biggest one-day rise in about two months. The MSCI World Index, which tracks 50 markets, jumped 1.5%.

But some warned that investors may be too complacent if they ignore the dangers of accelerating price pressures. "I don't see us off to the races," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel, which manages about $4 billion in assets. He said inflation risks are "real" and financial markets will likely be choppy for some time.

"You could buy (stocks) if you could sleep at night with the volatility, but I might have a slug of cash, too." Indeed, even with Friday's strong recovery, U.S. stocks still notched their worst performances in nearly three months for the week. The S&P 500 lost 1.4% this week, while the Nasdaq shed 2.3%, declines not seen since Feb. 26.

Still, mega-cap growth stocks, which have been beaten down this week on concerns over their lofty valuations, surged, with shares in Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp ending up at least 1.9% each and Tesla Inc leaping 3.2%. Fears of rising prices burst into the fore this week and spooked markets, and despite assurances from the Fed it does not expect to tighten policy anytime soon, some investors worry policymakers may be misjudging inflation risks.

That said, data released on Friday showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly stalled in April as the boost from stimulus checks wore off, further bolstering arguments that the economic recovery was far from roaring, and that interest rate hikes are not imminent. That appeared to calm markets, for now.

The U.S. dollar dropped as risk appetite recovered and the prospect of rate hikes occurring sooner faded (higher rates burnish the currency's appeal). Against a basket of six major currencies, the U.S. dollar index shed 0.5% to 90.312. A softer dollar lifted the euro, which jumped 0.6% to $1.21445.

The surprisingly muted retail sales report weighed on benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, which fell to 1.6335%. Two-year Treasury yields dipped to 0.1510%. The drop in yields flattened the yield curve, an indicator of economic growth expectations, by a touch. The spread between two- and 10-year Treasury yields, which had widened earlier this week when investors were focused on inflation, narrowed to 148.3 basis points.

Pullbacks in the dollar and Treasury yields added to the appeal of non-yielding bullion, with spot gold up 0.9% at $1,843.11 an ounce. Oil prices also rebounded on Friday to claw back some of the losses seen the previous day as a weaker dollar increased the appeal of the commodity for holders of other currencies.

Brent crude jumped 2.5% to $68.70 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 2.4% to $65.36 a barrel. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin recovered some ground after skidding 13% this week on reports of a regulatory probe into crypto exchange Binance, and after Tesla's chief executive, Elon Musk, said the carmaker would stop accepting the token as payment due to environmental concerns.

Bitcoin was up 1.9% at $50,239.51, but was markedly below a record $64,889.97 struck on April 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After Cabinet withdrawal, Neera Tanden lands White House job

President Joe Bidens lone Cabinet choice who was rebuffed by Congress has landed a job as a White House senior adviser. Neera Tanden had been Bidens pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget but withdrew her nomination in March after...

Israeli military accused of using media to trick Hamas

Just after midnight Friday, the Israeli military put out an ominous statement to the media IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip. The terse statement set off frenzied speculation that Israel had launched a grou...

Brazil reports 85,536 new coronavirus cases, 2,211 deaths

Brazil recorded 85,536 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,211 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.Brazil has registered more than 15.5 million cases since the pandemic began, wh...

Biden rescinds Trump-era health insurance requirement for new immigrants

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday revoked a 2019 proclamation by former President Donald Trump that sought to bar the entry of immigrants who could not prove they had health insurance or could cover healthcare costs. In an announcement by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021