Left Menu

Greece extends coronavirus lockdown on Kalymnos island

Greece has extended a lockdown on the island of Kalymnos for a week on Saturday as coronavirus infections there remained high, authorities said. Under the lockdown imposed on May 4, residents are allowed to leave home only for workplaces that remain open, to visit the doctor or pharmacy, to walk their pets or for shopping until 6 p.m. at the supermarket.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 16-05-2021 02:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 02:08 IST
Greece extends coronavirus lockdown on Kalymnos island
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Greece has extended a lockdown on the island of Kalymnos for a week on Saturday as coronavirus infections there remained high, authorities said. Under the lockdown imposed on May 4, residents are allowed to leave home only for workplaces that remain open, to visit the doctor or pharmacy, to walk their pets or for shopping until 6 p.m. at the supermarket. They can leave the island only for health reasons. The restrictions will remain in place until 6 a.m. on May 24.

Greece formally opened to visitors on Saturday, kicking off a summer season it hopes will resurrect its tourism industry battered by the coronavirus pandemic. Deputy Citizens' Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias called on Kalymnos residents to show "a little more patience and perseverance... so that our beautiful islands return to normality."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela says eight soldiers captured in combat with Colombian groups

Eight Venezuelan soldiers have been captured during combat with irregular Colombian armed groups in the border state of Apure, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said on Saturday.Padrino did not specify when or where the soldiers were captur...

CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks

Schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 academic year as all students will not be fully vaccinated, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Saturday.The CDC in its latest guidance ...

Gaza conflict rages as Israeli PM says air strikes will continue

Israel pounded Gaza with air strikes into the early hours of Sunday, destroying a tower block that housed news media organisations, while Palestinian militants fired rocket salvoes at Tel Aviv.The hostilities showed no sign of letting up as...

U.S. schools should continue to use masks -CDC

Schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 school year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Saturday.The CDC in its latest guidance said all kindergarten through grade 12 schools ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021