Left Menu

Swiss parliament to look into Credit Suisse fiasco - paper

Even business-friendly politicians think it might be time for the public sector to weigh in, the paper said. "We don't have an existential crisis today," former MP and Liberals party leader Philipp Mueller was quoted as saying, "but I was still surprised that there have been no political reactions so far." FINMA has already opened proceedings against Credit Suisse in connection with Archegos and Greensill case and imposed extra capital requirements on the bank. Credit Suisse said this month it will keep limits on its risk-weighted assets and leverage while it remains under regulatory scrutiny.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 16-05-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 17:21 IST
Swiss parliament to look into Credit Suisse fiasco - paper
Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report. Political intervention in the private sector is unusual in Switzerland and the prospect for concrete action remains unclear despite the crisis at the country's second-biggest bank. Image Credit: wikipedia

A Swiss parliamentary committee will discuss the fallout from billions of dollars worth of losses at Credit Suisse amid risk-management failures, bringing political scrutiny to bear on the financial sector, a Sunday paper reported. "It's the politicians' turn on the Credit Suisse issue," the SonntagsZeitung quoted Prisca Birrer-Heimo, a Social Democrat member of the lower house's economic affairs committee, as saying ahead of committee hearings set for Monday and Tuesday.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report. Political intervention in the private sector is unusual in Switzerland and the prospect for concrete action remains unclear despite the crisis at the country's second-biggest bank.

Credit Suisse is raising capital and has halted share buybacks, cut its dividend and revamped management after losing more than $5 billion from the collapse of investment fund Archegos and having to suspend asset management funds linked to insolvent British supply chain finance firm Greensill. New Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has said the scale of the bank's problems is his biggest challenge yet and promised a thorough review of what went so badly wrong.

Birrer-Heimo said the question was "whether and how the regulation of the big banks needs to be tightened", citing risk-management shortcomings, a bonus-driven incentive system, and the size of capital buffers banks must hold to ride out crises. Even business-friendly politicians think it might be time for the public sector to weigh in, the paper said.

"We don't have an existential crisis today," former MP and Liberals party leader Philipp Mueller was quoted as saying, "but I was still surprised that there have been no political reactions so far." FINMA has already opened proceedings against Credit Suisse in connection with Archegos and Greensill case and imposed extra capital requirements on the bank.

Credit Suisse said this month it will keep limits on its risk-weighted assets and leverage while it remains under regulatory scrutiny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record with 187 infections

Vietnams daily locally transmitted coronavirus cases rose by 187 on Sunday, a record for the second time this week as many communities and districts nationwide impose lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.Most of the cases had been unde...

COVID-19 fears: 30 deaths in 2 weeks in V K Singh’s Haryana village, says sarpanch

Over 30 people have died in Union minister V K Singhs ancestral village here in the past two weeks, the sarpanch said on Sunday as the unusually high number of deaths raised concern that COVID-19 could be the cause.Bopara village head Nares...

OIC condemns Israel 'brutal aggression' against Palestinians - statement

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC condemned in the strongest terms Israels brutal aggression against the Palestinian people, according to a statement issued after an emergency meeting of the organisation on Sunday.The statement, c...

Business briefs

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray on Sunday said one of the safest ways to enjoy travel during the COVID-19 times is to visit rural areas, and agri-tourism has the potential to be one of the fastest growing sectors amid the pand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021