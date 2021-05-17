Sales figures and participation in UK National Lottery

Lottery tickets are popular among British people as many do not consider them a serious form of gambling. Lottery tickets are often given as gifts and until recently, you had to be just 16 years old to participate in National Lottery games.

Despite the misconception about the lottery, it is still considered a game of chance and as such, it is governed by a regulatory body. The Camelot Group is the current owner and operator of the UK National Lottery, which is regulated under the National Lottery Act of 1998. Since 2013, the UK Gambling Commission is the body that oversees the operations of the UK National Lottery.

With the National Lottery also offering scratch cards and other instant-win games, sales figures are often very impressive. What is more, the National Lottery has contributed more than £42 billion to different good causes, helping sectors like health, education, environment, and others. Even though the lottery presents considerably lower risks of gambling-related harm, in 2020, the UK Gambling Commission decided to raise the minimum age for purchasing lottery tickets to 18. If you want to find more information on this and many other changes in the gambling industry in the UK, you can head to CasinoGuardian.co.uk and read the latest news covered on the website.

Quarterly Sales of the UK National Lottery for 2020/2021

In a report released by Camelot Group in November 2020, the figures for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020/2021 show sales exceeding £2 billion. The report showed that weekly sales for the National Lottery reached £36.6 million per week.

The contribution of scratch cards and other instant-win games amounted to £67.9 million per week. Meanwhile, the report revealed that the average weekly sales from the lottery game EuroMillions reached £34.2 million.

Based on the Q2 report, it can be concluded that instant-win games, lottery tickets, and EuroMillions had the biggest contribution to the overall sales of the National Lottery.

In the report that Camelot Group published for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2020/2021, sales also amounted to over £2 billion. The average lotto sales for the third quarter of the fiscal year reached £38.2 million per week. Meanwhile, the weekly sales of scratch cards and instant-win games contributed £70.9 million, while EuroMillions' weekly sales amounted to £36.6 million.

The Q3 results show that instants, lotto tickets, and EuroMillions continue to be the biggest contributors to the National Lottery's quarterly sales.

Contribution of the National Lottery to Charities

Each week, the UK National Lottery generates more than £30 million that help the funding of different projects. Over the years, it has raised over £42 billion, contributing to different good causes related to the public's health, education, environment, as well as sports, arts, and many other sectors.

The UK National Lottery is one of the biggest contributors to different charities in the country. For every fiscal year, the decision which charities will benefit from a portion of the lottery's revenue is made by 12 distribution bodies that are picked by Parliament.

In the year 2019/2020, the National Lottery raised £1,853.1 million for Good Causes. Along with the Lottery Duty the company is paying to the UK government and the commission that retailers earn, the UK National Lottery returns about 95% of its revenue to winners and the public.

Some of the bigger projects funded by the National Lottery include Arts & Heritage programs, Team GB, and ParalympicsGB. About 70% of these findings amount to £10,000 or less. Meanwhile, the National Lottery also funds smaller projects and supports causes that are dealing with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the year until 31 March 2020, the aforementioned distribution bodies decided to allocate the funds raised by the National Lottery in several sectors. About 40% of the money went to the community, supporting sectors like education, health, environment, and charities. The rest of the sectors include arts, heritage, and sports, with each one of them receiving 20% of the money raised by the National Lottery.

National Lottery Participation

Ipsos Mori and NetGen Social Research have conducted a survey on cultural and sport participation in England. This study was conducted on the behalf of the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS).

The survey covered the period between April 2019 and March 2020, revealing the UK national lottery participation rates for the 12-month period. The results showed that about 44% of the respondents participated at least once in the previous 12 months in a National Lottery Game. The favorite game of those who have participated in the National Lottery is lotto, with 71% of them having purchased lotto tickets at least once in the past 12 months.

The second most popular game is EuroMillions, with 60% of surveyed participants reported having played the game at least once over the past 12 months. Games like scratch cards (29%), Thunderball (11%), other National Lottery (4%), and HotPicks (3%) are enjoying smaller popularity among UK lottery players. Instant-win games were the least popular options, with only 2% of players enjoying them.

The survey also revealed that 35% of respondents were regularly playing lottery games every week, while 25% of participants reported participating in the National Lottery every month. About 40% of the participants were playing lottery games less frequently.

Since the lottery is considered a low-risk form of gambling by some people, many UK individuals enjoy participating in the National Lottery. This being said, the governments and the UK Gambling Commission decided to raise the minimum gambling age for lottery participation to 18 years, further limiting the risks for vulnerable individuals.

