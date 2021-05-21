Colliers' Real Estate Management Services comes on board as a partner on IGBC's Mission to Net-Zero

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), a leading diversified professional services and investment management company, highlighted its commitment to embedding environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) best practices across the organization by signing up for the IGBC Mission on Net-Zero. Colliers' Real Estate Management Services (REMS) team pledged its support to the mission to be Net-Zero by 2050.

''At Collier's, we always do what's right for our people, clients, and communities. Reiterating Colliers' global commitment to ESG, we pledge to achieve a Net-Zero status by 2050. We are proud to have joined some of the leading organizations in driving this mission by the CII-IGBC,'' said Sankey Prasad, FRICS, Chairman & Managing Director (India), Colliers.

Striving for service excellence to drive exceptional results, Colliers' REMS team provides lasting value for clients through a full suite of sustainability services that improve the performance of their properties and result in better environmental and economic outcomes.

''Our planet has already shown signs of deterioration, and hence sustainability is no longer about conserving the built environment. Instead, it is all about doing better, compensating for our past unsustainable actions. At Colliers India, we are collaborating with IGBC in its Mission on Net-Zero by 2050, pledging to develop a clear, measurable road map, setting out the first intermediatory targets by 2025, and after that improvising on the plan once every five years,'' said Rajesh Shetty, Managing Director, Real Estate Management Services (India), Colliers.

Rise in ESG investments In Colliers India's latest report, Resolving uncertainty- Charting the future of offices in India, we had reiterated that while sustainability has always been an agenda driven by climate change, investments in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) have gained momentum in the past few years. Colliers recommends green technologies that can be used in commercial office buildings by developers and occupiers.

In our latest Global Impact Report, Colliers has highlighted its universal objective to conduct a materiality assessment to understand the firm's greatest opportunities to effect positive change and establish a comprehensive strategy with measurable targets.

About Colliers Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional service and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of the property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people.

