BRIEF-Canada to 'vigorously' defend its dairy quota policy challenged by U.S. - statement

Canada Trade Minister Mary Ng says in a statement:

* CANADA IS 'DISAPPOINTED' AT U.S. REQUEST FOR DISPUTE SETTLEMENT ON CANADIAN DAIRY QUOTAS

* CANADA SAYS IT IS CONFIDENT DAIRY POLICIES ARE IN COMPLIANCE WITH USMCA RULES, WILL 'VIGOROUSLY' DEFEND ITS POSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

