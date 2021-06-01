Left Menu

Greece, 6 others launch EU vaccination certificate system

PTI | Athens | Updated: 01-06-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 19:51 IST
Greece, 6 others launch EU vaccination certificate system
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece and six other European Union member states on Tuesday are introducing a vaccination certificate system, ahead of the rollout of the program across the bloc on July 1.

The other countries are Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Croatia, and Poland, according to the European Commission.

Greece has been pressing for the commonly-recognised certificate that will use a QR code with advanced security features, and the idea was originally put forward by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greece's digital governance minister, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, said easier travel will open up within the EU as member states adopt the new verification standard.

The new certificate will be available to people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, have a recent negative test result or have recovered from a coronavirus infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021