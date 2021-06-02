Firmenich Pioneers A Revolutionary Natural Extraction Technology & Launches Firgood™ Ingredients

GENEVA, Switzerland, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, unveils the Firgood™ collection, a brand new range of pure, 100% natural extracts obtained by a revolutionary, sustainable proprietary extraction technology. This patented process, pioneered by Firmenich, enables the processing of biomass never previously used in the industry for natural ingredients. Part of the Naturals Together™ platform, Firgood™ extracts complement Firmenich's extraordinary palette of natural perfumery and taste ingredients with unique new naturals.

''This advanced and highly sustainable technology is a revolution for natural ingredients in our industry. It opens new creative territories, unexplored until now,'' said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich. ''The development of this brand-new industrial facility in our Naturals Center of Excellence in Grasse reinforces our continued leadership in naturals.'' The Firgood™ technology uses only the water that is an inherent part of the biomass cells. Once warmed up by electromagnetic vibration, the water carries the odorant components, to yield the final pure extract.

Advertisement

More environmentally friendly than any other extraction method, this technology is the culmination of advances in sustainable extraction. Solvent-free, dry biomasses only require water humidification, while low energy consumption is an added benefit of the process. In addition, the waste produced is clean and can easily be upcycled, reinforcing the sustainable value of this pure extraction.

''We have successfully scaled-up from lab and pilot plant to two industrial lines, offering production capacity that ranges from hundreds of kilograms to several tons of primary extracts,'' added Boet Brinkgreve, President, Ingredients. ''Today, a pear Firgood™, a ginger Firgood™ and a green bell pepper Firgood™ are part of the Firmenich creative Perfumery palette, and in the coming months we will introduce 10 additional ingredients followed by a rich pipeline of future launches for both Perfumery and Taste applications.'' These revolutionary three additions to Firmenich's creative palette are perfectly designed to create new natural signature answering our customers' expectations for the highest standards of differentiation and sustainability in the natural ingredients field.

Firmenich builds its leadership in Naturals on three pillars: sustainable procurement standards, collections of certified ingredients with strong involvement at source, as well as innovation. The Firgood™ technology supports the Group's ambitions for an accelerated renewable carbon transition.

Firmenich is a founding member of Grasse Expertise since 2017, the hallmark of excellence aiming to preserve the unique expertise of the Grasse region of France at every stage of perfumery and flavor production, from flower cultivation and ingredient extraction, to scientific research and supply.

About Firmenich Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895 and has been family-owned for 125 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company operating primarily in the fragrance and taste market, specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 3.9 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2020.

More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1523411/Firmenich_Firgood_S_Pic_Copyright_Odds.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)