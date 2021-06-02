Left Menu

Kolkata to get its first drive-through vaccination centre

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 19:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata will get its first drive-through vaccination centre, which will begin operations at a shopping mall in the central part of the city this week, an official said on Wednesday.

The facility will be launched by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation at Quest Mall in Park Circus for the 45-plus age group, he said.

People will be allowed to book their slots through the WhatsApp bot of the KMC from Thursday, the State e-Governance Mission Team (SeMT) official said.

Maximum four persons will be allowed to be vaccinated per four-wheeler and they would not need to step out of the vehicle, he said.

Bookings can be done by sending a message to WhatsApp number 83359 99000, the official said.

The bot has been developed by the SeMT to enable the people of the city book slots in a hassle-free way.

Pre-registration on the CoWIN portal is mandatory for booking through WhatsApp, the official said.

The vehicle number is also required for booking the slots, he said.

This will be the first drive-in vaccination centre in Kolkata. The facility is already available in cities such as Mumbai and Delhi.

A vaccination centre is also operational in South City Mall on Prince Anwar Shah Road but it does not have a drive- through facility.

