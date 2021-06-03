Swiss impact investor Enabling Qapital to offer Rs 375 cr debt financing to small firms, MFIs

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:18 IST
Swiss impact investment firm Enabling Qapital will invest around Rs 375 crore to support businesses to meet the United Nations' sustainable development goals.

The proposed investments will be carried out in partnership with Chennai-based Vivriti Asset Management.

The partnership aims to provide debt finance to support small enterprises and fintechs, empower women entrepreneurs, and strengthen agriculture supply chains, Vivriti Asset Management said in a statement on Thursday.

''We are excited about our partnership with Vivriti for our India investment strategy that aims to channel capital to segments underserved by the financial system.

''This aligns with our global priorities of financing livelihood and small enterprises. Vivriti will identify the enterprises that will get the funds, and will also manage the risk across business cycles,'' said Chuck Olson, Managing Partner at Enabling Qapital.

Soumendra Ghosh, Chief Investment Officer of Vivriti Asset Management said ''... we at Vivriti Asset Management have been able to consistently create portfolios demonstrating superior-to-market risk-adjusted return, while investing in socially responsible enterprises.'' Enabling Qapital has strong ties, expertise, and a proven track record in impact investing and especially microfinance.

The firm has a global footprint with more than 25 team members based in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Kenya, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, and Ecuador.

