Yes Bank to raise fund via bonds in Indian/foreign currency

Yes Bank plans to raise funds in Indian or foreign currency by issuing debt securities, it said on Monday.

A meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, to consider, approve and seek shareholders' approval for borrowing/raising funds, the bank said in a regulatory filing without quantifying the amount. The bank said it will raise funds in ''Indian/foreign currency by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, medium-term note.'' Yes Bank stock traded 5.75 percent up at Rs 14.52 apiece on BSE.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)