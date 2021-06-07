Nasdaq-listed Commvault on Monday said it has appointed Anshuman Rai as Area Vice President, India and South Asia. Rai joins the company with deep techno-commercial experience in sales, pre-sales, and general management. He will be responsible for accelerating growth across the entire India and South Asia region, driving sales execution excellence, and expanding market share, a statement said.

Rai joins Commvault from UiPath, where he served as the Regional VP of sales for India Domestic business. He has also worked with Dell EMC Solutions, HP, and Wipro.

''India is an important market for Commvault APJ, where public cloud end-user spending is expected to reach USD 4.4 billion by year-end, expedited by the pandemic with rapid cloud migration to support remote working. It is also a resilient market, building a business continuity plan to minimise the impact of disruption...'' Rachel Ler, Vice President and General Manager (APJ) said.

**** Kaagaz Scanner crosses 5mn downloads *Kaagaz Scanner, a homegrown document scanning, and storage app, on Monday said it has crossed the 5 million downloads mark within a year of launch. The app is being used by over 1.5 million users on a monthly basis, a statement said.

Kaagaz Scanner was launched in June last year by Snehanshu Gandhi, Gaurav Shrishrimal, and Tamanjit Singh Bindra. The company is backed by Pravega Ventures, Axilor Ventures, Better Capital, and First Cheque along with a few angels.

Kaagaz recently launched a new feature for Cloud Storage within the app, and in four weeks, over 100,000 users are already using this feature, the statement said.

''On the basis of continuous suggestions and requests by our users, we launched PDF Reader and PDF tools. With PDF Reader, now our users can open any PDF from Whatsapp or email and share it in one click via Kaagaz App. This is a step in the direction of providing more tools to our users to help them in their day-to-day lives,'' Gandhi said.

**** Infor names Chema Aramburu Executive Vice President and GM for Asia Pacific and Japan *Industry cloud company, Infor has appointed Chema Aramburu as executive vice president and general manager for the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). Based in the company's regional hub in Singapore, Aramburu will be responsible for Infor's business across ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, Greater China, Korea, India, and Japan, and drive customer success and satisfaction, a statement said.

''Chema is a seasoned leader in the IT and cloud industry, with a proven track record in leading business transformations and building successful sales teams. We are excited to have him on board to lead the Asia Pacific, a region of tremendous opportunity and diversity,'' Infor Chief Executive Officer Kevin Samuelson said.

Aramburu has more than 20 years of experience in IT and cloud operations. He joins Infor following senior leadership positions in Oracle and SAP. Most recently, he was vice president of regional enterprise sales for Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud, APJ. *** Travomint partners with Clinikk to provide digital healthcare facilities *Online travel service provider Travomint on Monday said it has partnered with digital healthcare provider Clinikk to make quality healthcare affordable and accessible to its customers. As part of the agreement, all travellers making a booking via Travomint will get a 3-month ClinikkTeleConsultation Subscription for only Rs 60, according to a statement. ''With this partnership, we hope to cater to often-discussed medical support for travellers, especially in the time of a pandemic. For travellers, finding medical support can be challenging and stressful, even more so during a pandemic. Having a trusted medical service only one phone call away will provoke confidence, be it need for a doctor, medicines or lab tests,'' Travomint co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Alok K Singh added.

