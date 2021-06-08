Left Menu

Union road transport secretary visits Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel, inspects construction work

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-06-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 23:11 IST
Union Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Tuesday visited Banihal to assess the status of construction work on the double-tube four-lane tunnel between Qazigund and Banihal which is a prominent part of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway widening project, an official spokesman said. The Union Secretary chaired a brief meeting at Banihal and reviewed the progress on the prestigious project with a detailed assessment of all vital aspects of the construction work, the spokesman added. Aramane observed that most of the civil, mechanical and electrical works have been completed while the toll plazas on both the terminals are also ready. He said only security gadgets are pending due to COVID-19 restrictions on flights as they are being procured from Singapore. He assured that the mega project will be thrown open for public within weeks, which will reduce the travel distance on the highway by 16 kms. The construction work on the 8-km tunnel cutting across the mountain range was started in 2011 by Navyug Engineering Company after approval by the NHAI. According to construction agencies, the trials of various facilities inside the tunnel, including ventilation set up and CCTVs, have already started.

