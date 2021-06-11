Virgin Atlantic partners with TCS to power recovery and growth

Left Menu

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-06-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 15:43 IST
TCS has over 4.8 lakh consultants in 46 countries clocking annual revenues of $22 billion. Image Credit: ANI
IT software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Friday it has expanded a strategic partnership with Virgin Atlantic to help the UK's leading airline embark on a new phase of recovery and growth. The enhanced partnership builds on a 17-year relationship between the two organisations and will see TCS take exclusive responsibility for end-to-end operational management and digital transformation.

This includes technology operations where TCS will enable Virgin Atlantic to leverage the best of Microsoft Azure through a series of technology and business transformation initiatives. In addition, TCS said it will build innovative digital solutions with Cloud First guiding principles to help Virgin improve technology resilience, agility and performance in its purpose-led transformation.

It will see over 70 of Virgin Atlantic's technology team transfer to TCS, bringing together diverse talent within one integrated team. "The travel and hospitality industry is leveraging digital innovations to reimagine the experience for consumers looking forward to a positive return to air travel post the pandemic," said Arun Pradeep, Business Head for travel and hospitality in Europe and UK at TCS.

"We are pleased to partner with Virgin Atlantic to drive their digital transformation and power their next chapter of growth," he said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

