Left Menu

Shiprocket to hire 100 people, expand to Middle East

Tech-enabled logistics platform Shiprocket on Friday said it will hire 100 people, including 20 professionals for its offices in the Middle East, where it is looking to expand in the next six months.Launched in 2017, the direct-to-consumer D2C startup that connects retailers, carriers, and consumers across national and international locations, currently has a workforce of 500 people.Shiprocket will hire 80 people to bolster its existing team of over 500 employees over the next six months.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 15:59 IST
Shiprocket to hire 100 people, expand to Middle East
  • Country:
  • India

Tech-enabled logistics platform Shiprocket on Friday said it will hire 100 people, including 20 professionals for its offices in the Middle East, where it is looking to expand in the next six months.

Launched in 2017, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup that connects retailers, carriers, and consumers across national and international locations, currently has a workforce of 500 people.

Shiprocket will hire 80 people to bolster its existing team of over 500 employees over the next six months. The new recruits will be in engineering, product, logistics, sales, and marketing departments, among others, it said.

Besides, the platform also aims to hire 20 professionals across its Middle-East offices with a vision to expand in the next six months, the company stated.

According to Saahil Goel, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shiprocket, the company has been growing its core business rapidly while also launching new product offerings over the past few months.

''To this end, we have been swiftly expanding our teams across functions to hire 80 people in India and 20 people across our Middle East offices to continue our plans of international expansion over the next six months,'' he said. Over the last year, the company said, it has increased its internal workforce by over 82 per cent with more than 13 per cent sequential growth in the last quarter.

Shiprocket works with MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) in the e-commerce sector, catering to D2C merchants in 220 countries. It currently serves over 1-lakh sellers in association with 20 courier partners, with its shipping solutions available across over 29,000 Pincodes within India and 220 countries across the world. PTI IAS SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021