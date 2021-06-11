Shiprocket to hire 100 people, expand to Middle East

Tech-enabled logistics platform Shiprocket on Friday said it will hire 100 people, including 20 professionals for its offices in the Middle East, where it is looking to expand in the next six months.

Launched in 2017, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup that connects retailers, carriers, and consumers across national and international locations, currently has a workforce of 500 people.

Shiprocket will hire 80 people to bolster its existing team of over 500 employees over the next six months. The new recruits will be in engineering, product, logistics, sales, and marketing departments, among others, it said.

Besides, the platform also aims to hire 20 professionals across its Middle-East offices with a vision to expand in the next six months, the company stated.

According to Saahil Goel, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shiprocket, the company has been growing its core business rapidly while also launching new product offerings over the past few months.

''To this end, we have been swiftly expanding our teams across functions to hire 80 people in India and 20 people across our Middle East offices to continue our plans of international expansion over the next six months,'' he said. Over the last year, the company said, it has increased its internal workforce by over 82 per cent with more than 13 per cent sequential growth in the last quarter.

Shiprocket works with MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) in the e-commerce sector, catering to D2C merchants in 220 countries. It currently serves over 1-lakh sellers in association with 20 courier partners, with its shipping solutions available across over 29,000 Pincodes within India and 220 countries across the world. PTI IAS SHW SHW

