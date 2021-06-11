Ipca Labs acquires 13.09 pc stake in Trophic Wellness for Rs 21.20 cr

Drug firm Ipca Laboratories on Friday said it has acquired additional 13.09 per cent stake in Trophic Wellness Pvt Ltd for a cash consideration of Rs 21.20 crore, making it a subsidiary of the company.

The company has acquired further 13.09 per cent of the equity share capital of Trophic Wellness Pvt Ltd. The company now holds 52.35 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of Trophic Wellness Pvt Ltd (TWPL), Ipca Labs said in a regulatory filing.

''With the acquisition of these further shares, TWPL has now become the company's subsidiary. This will help the company to grow its nutraceuticals portfolio and business,'' it added.

The acquisition of the shares is for cash consideration of Rs 21.20 crore for 5,30,000 equity shares of TWPL, it added.

Shares of Ipca Laboratories closed at Rs 2,061.45 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.20 percent from the previous close.

