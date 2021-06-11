Left Menu

Ipca Labs acquires 13.09 pc stake in Trophic Wellness for Rs 21.20 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 16:16 IST
Ipca Labs acquires 13.09 pc stake in Trophic Wellness for Rs 21.20 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Ipca Laboratories on Friday said it has acquired additional 13.09 per cent stake in Trophic Wellness Pvt Ltd for a cash consideration of Rs 21.20 crore, making it a subsidiary of the company.

The company has acquired further 13.09 per cent of the equity share capital of Trophic Wellness Pvt Ltd. The company now holds 52.35 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of Trophic Wellness Pvt Ltd (TWPL), Ipca Labs said in a regulatory filing.

''With the acquisition of these further shares, TWPL has now become the company's subsidiary. This will help the company to grow its nutraceuticals portfolio and business,'' it added.

The acquisition of the shares is for cash consideration of Rs 21.20 crore for 5,30,000 equity shares of TWPL, it added.

Shares of Ipca Laboratories closed at Rs 2,061.45 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.20 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021