Left Menu

CG Power posts Rs 294 cr profit in March quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 20:04 IST
CG Power posts Rs 294 cr profit in March quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 294.13 for March quarter 2020-21 on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 288.06 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 1,134.58 crore in the quarter from Rs 636.67 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated net loss of the company narrowed to Rs 393.97 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 2,166.94 crore in the previous year.

Total income in the fiscal year stood at Rs 3,065.87 crore compared to Rs 5,158.01 crore in 2019-20.

In preparation of the financial results, assessment of the recoverable value of its assets based on the internal and external information considers impact of COVID-19 and current indicators of future economic conditions.

CG Power said there was no material impact of COVID-19 on the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021