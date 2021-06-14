Left Menu

Fire breaks out at building near Safdarjung airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:01 IST
Fire breaks out at building near Safdarjung airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a building near Safdarjung Airport here on Monday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injuries have been reported yet and all occupants have been rescued safely, they said.

According to the fire department, a call about blaze was received at around 3.24 pm and six fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire-fighting operation is underway. The cause of blaze is not yet known, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

