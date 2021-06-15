Left Menu

Maharashtra: Biker falls into nullah, dies

An unidentified motorcycle rider died after he fell into a nullah near a mall here in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, a civic official said. A Thane Municipal Corporation TMC official said the incident occurred around 6 am in the Wagle Estate area and it seems the rider was drunk.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-06-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 09:02 IST
An unidentified motorcycle rider died after he fell into a nullah near a mall here in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, a civic official said. A Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official said the incident occurred around 6 am in the Wagle Estate area and it seems the rider was drunk. His body was fished out by Fire Department personnel, the official said.

