Maharashtra: Biker falls into nullah, dies

An unidentified motorcycle rider died after he fell into a nullah near a mall here in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, a civic official said. A Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official said the incident occurred around 6 am in the Wagle Estate area and it seems the rider was drunk. His body was fished out by Fire Department personnel, the official said.

