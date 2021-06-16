Left Menu

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-06-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 12:39 IST
TABLE-Breakdown of China's May retail sales
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Following is a breakdown of China's retail sales for May, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

(Percent change from a year earlier):

May Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Overall 12.4 17.7 34.2 33.8 4.6 5.0 4.3 3.3 0.5 -1.1 -1.8 -2.8 Garments 12.3 31.2 69.1 47.6 3.8 4.6 12.2 8.3 4.2 -2.5 -0.1 -0.6 Cosmetics 14.6 17.8 42.5 40.7 9.0 32.3 18.3 13.7 19.0 9.2 20.5 12.9 Jewellery 31.5 48.3 83.2 98.7 11.6 24.8 16.7 13.1 15.3 7.5 -6.8 -3.9 Personal care 13.0 17.2 30.7 34.6 8.0 8.1 11.7 10.7 11.4 6.9 16.9 17.3 Home appliances 3.1 6.1 38.9 43.2 11.2 5.1 2.7 -0.5 4.3 -2.2 9.8 4.3 Office supplies 13.1 6.7 22.2 38.3 9.6 11.2 11.7 12.2 9.4 0.5 8.1 1.9 Furniture 12.6 21.7 42.8 58.7 0.4 -2.2 1.3 -0.6 -4.2 -3.9 -1.4 3.0 Telecoms 8.8 14.2 23.5 53.1 21.0 43.6 8.1 -4.6 25.1 11.3 18.8 11.4 Oil, oil products 20.3 18.3 26.4 21.9 -3.8 -11.0 -11.0 -11.8 -14.5 -13.9 -13.0 -14.0 Automobiles 6.3 16.1 48.7 77.6 6.4 11.8 12.0 11.2 11.8 12.3 -8.2 3.5 Building materials 20.3 30.8 43.9 52.8 12.9 7.1 4.2 0.5 -2.9 -2.5 2.2 1.9 (China economics team)

