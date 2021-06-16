CESC net profit rises 13 pc to Rs 429 cr in Mar quarter

CESC Ltd on Wednesday posted over 13 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 429 crore in the March 2021 quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.

The company's consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 378 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, according to a BSE filing.

Its total income during January-March 2021 rose to Rs 3,003 crore, compared with Rs 2,729 crore in the year-ago period. For the full financial year 2020-21, the consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,363 crore as compared with Rs 1,309 in 2019-20. Total income in the fiscal stood at Rs 11,874 crore, compared with Rs 12,378 crore a year ago.

The group's business includes generation and distribution of power in India. Subject to the approval of the company's shareholders, the company's board considered and approved a proposal for sub-division of existing 1 equity share of nominal value of Rs 10 each to be sub-divided into 10 equity shares of a nominal value of Re 1 each, it said.

The Alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the company resulting from the said sub-division was also approved, the firm added. The board also approved convening of its 43rd annual general meeting of the company's members on August 18 this year through video conferencing or other audio-visual means.

