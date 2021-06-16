Left Menu

CESC net profit rises 13 pc to Rs 429 cr in Mar quarter

CESC Ltd on Wednesday posted over 13 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 429 crore in the March 2021 quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.The companys consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 378 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, according to a BSE filing.Its total income during January-March 2021 rose to Rs 3,003 crore, compared with Rs 2,729 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 18:34 IST
CESC net profit rises 13 pc to Rs 429 cr in Mar quarter
  • Country:
  • India

CESC Ltd on Wednesday posted over 13 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 429 crore in the March 2021 quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.

The company's consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 378 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, according to a BSE filing.

Its total income during January-March 2021 rose to Rs 3,003 crore, compared with Rs 2,729 crore in the year-ago period. For the full financial year 2020-21, the consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,363 crore as compared with Rs 1,309 in 2019-20. Total income in the fiscal stood at Rs 11,874 crore, compared with Rs 12,378 crore a year ago.

The group's business includes generation and distribution of power in India. Subject to the approval of the company's shareholders, the company's board considered and approved a proposal for sub-division of existing 1 equity share of nominal value of Rs 10 each to be sub-divided into 10 equity shares of a nominal value of Re 1 each, it said.

The Alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the company resulting from the said sub-division was also approved, the firm added. The board also approved convening of its 43rd annual general meeting of the company's members on August 18 this year through video conferencing or other audio-visual means.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021