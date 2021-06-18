Left Menu

Swiss police evacuate train amid 'threat situation'

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 18-06-2021 02:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 02:09 IST
Swiss police evacuate train amid 'threat situation'
Swiss police were evacuating passengers from a train stopped near the central town of Daeniken on Thursday evening after getting a report that people could be in danger, police in Solothurn canton said. A police spokesman said details were still unclear but no one had been hurt.

"There was just a report in the train of a situation that could pose a threat," he said, confirming a report by the Blick newspaper.

