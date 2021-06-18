Left Menu

Thane man dupes 100 of Rs 59 lakh with ponzi scheme

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-06-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 21:54 IST
Thane man dupes 100 of Rs 59 lakh with ponzi scheme
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Thane city has been accused of duping some 100 investors to the tune of Rs 59 lakh by promising them high returns, a police official said on Friday.

Accused Anand Konar, who is on the run, had floated a investment firm in Naupada, the official added.

Efforts are on to nab him, the Naupada police station official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021