Thane man dupes 100 of Rs 59 lakh with ponzi scheme

A man in Thane city has been accused of duping some 100 investors to the tune of Rs 59 lakh by promising them high returns, a police official said on Friday.

Accused Anand Konar, who is on the run, had floated a investment firm in Naupada, the official added.

Efforts are on to nab him, the Naupada police station official added.

