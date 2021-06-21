Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 21

The cost of the HS2 high-speed railway line has increased by a further 1.7 billion pound ($2.35 billion)over the past year, as COVID-19 delays put further strain on the Britain's biggest infrastructure project. U.S. burger chain McDonald's Corp is set to hire 20,000 staff in the UK and Ireland as part of a wider investment push.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 06:02 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 06:02 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview U.S. private-equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) is set to push ahead with its pursuit of British supermarket chain WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc despite its initial offer being rejected.

Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings is to buy 10% stake in Universal Music Group. The cost of the HS2 high-speed railway line has increased by a further 1.7 billion pound ($2.35 billion)over the past year, as COVID-19 delays put further strain on the Britain's biggest infrastructure project.

U.S. burger chain McDonald's Corp is set to hire 20,000 staff in the UK and Ireland as part of a wider investment push. ($1 = 0.7236 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

