Spain's bad bank is reconsidering its strategy, Economy Minister says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-06-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 15:47 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NadiaCalvino)
  • Spain

Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino on Monday said that the Spanish bad bank Sareb was reconsidering its strategy and role given the sustained losses it has booked in recent years.

"We are currently considering what its strategy should be for the entity from now on," Calvino told a financial event in Santander asked about Sareb's future.

"We have to try to design a strategic plan that will be as positive as possible for the coming years," she said.

