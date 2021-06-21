Left Menu

Miners, industrial stocks boost FTSE 100; Morrisons surges 35%

And even though the markets now are fully believing that we will see a tapering of asset purchases, that's still not going to happen most likely in the immediate future." Industrials gained 1%, led by outsourcer Capita, which rose 9% after it said it was on track to post revenue growth for the first time in six years and agreed to sell its 51% stake in Axelos. "The index was also supported by strength in the dollar against the pound, boosting the relative value of its constituents' U.S. revenues," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell in a note.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 21:26 IST
Miners, industrial stocks boost FTSE 100; Morrisons surges 35%

London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Monday, helped by gains in mining and industrial stocks, while supermarket chain Morrisons was the top gainer on the mid-cap index following a proposed takeover offer.

After falling as much as 0.98% to its lowest since May 19, the blue-chip index retreated to end 0.6% up. Base and precious metal miners, rose 0.9% and 0.2% respectively. The domestically focused mid-cap index advanced 0.6%.

Morrisons surged 34.6% on hopes U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) might raise its proposed offer, despite its initial proposal being rejected. Meanwhile, a spike in inflation, which surged past the Bank of England's target in May, further raised concerns among investors that the central bank could pull back its monetary support in a meeting due later this week.

However, the rate-setters look set to remain divided over whether to pull the plug on their 875 billion-pound ($1.2 trillion) government bond purchase programme. "We're not going to see central banks be in a rush to pull the plug out on stimulus, we're still in a market where there's going to be a healthy amount of accommodation," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at Oanda.

"Investors right now are focusing on the prospects that we're still going to have robust economic growth. And even though the markets now are fully believing that we will see a tapering of asset purchases, that's still not going to happen most likely in the immediate future." Industrials gained 1%, led by outsourcer Capita, which rose 9% after it said it was on track to post revenue growth for the first time in six years and agreed to sell its 51% stake in Axelos.

"The index was also supported by strength in the dollar against the pound, boosting the relative value of its constituents' U.S. revenues," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell in a note. Dollar-earning consumer staples stocks, including British American Tobacco, Reckitt Benckiser Group,and Diageo Plc gained between 0.5% and 0.8%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021