Sobha Q4 profit down 65 pc at Rs 17.9 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 19:51 IST
Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Tuesday reported a 65 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 17.9 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 50.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 588.9 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year from Rs 927.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

For the 2020-21 financial year, net profit fell to Rs 62.3 crore from Rs 281.5 crore in the previous year.

Total income fell to Rs 2,190.4 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 3,825.7 crore in 2019-20 fiscal.

