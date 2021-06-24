Left Menu

Business briefs 2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 21:37 IST
Business briefs 2
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce ministry's arm APEDA on Thursday said it has organised a virtual meet with Algeria to explore trade opportunities in the African country.

Export potential of products including cereals, animal products, non-basmati and basmati rice to Algeria were discussed during the meet, it said. More than 100 participants including exporters, processors and traders of agricultural commodities from India and Algeria participated in the meet, the ministry said in a statement.

In the meet, ''trade and government officials from Algeria, the scope of increasing exports of India's Geographical Indications (GI) certified agricultural products were discussed,'' it added.

* * * VANS Skilling and Advisory acquires 'student development' vertical of Ozone Education Consultants * Mumbai: VANS Skilling and Advisory, a city-based company focusing on serving small businesses, on Thursday announced the acquisition of the ''student development'' vertical of Ozone Education Consultants in an all-stock deal.

The acquisition will help VANS widen its offerings and customer base, an official statement said adding that the Pune-based Ozone will continue with its corporate solutions vertical.

* * * Kotak Mahindra Bank launches new facility for customers to transfer money * Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday launched a facility for its customers to transfer money to their phonebook contacts through its app, using only the mobile phone number.

The mobile banking app uses the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to ensure that customers can enjoy this facility, as per an official statement.

* * * Transasia Bio-Medicals donates medicines worth Rs 50 lakh for treatment of COVID-19 patients * Transasia Bio-Medicals, an in-vitro diagnostic player, on Thursday said it has donated over 5 lakh tablets worth Rs 50 lakh for recovery of COVID-19 patients.

These medicines have been identified as a part of India's COVID-19 treatment protocol and are enabling in mitigating the widespread human impact of the pandemic. The medicines are from reputed pharmaceutical manufacturers and come with a long-dated shelf life, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021