Business briefs 2

The commerce ministry's arm APEDA on Thursday said it has organised a virtual meet with Algeria to explore trade opportunities in the African country.

Export potential of products including cereals, animal products, non-basmati and basmati rice to Algeria were discussed during the meet, it said. More than 100 participants including exporters, processors and traders of agricultural commodities from India and Algeria participated in the meet, the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

In the meet, ''trade and government officials from Algeria, the scope of increasing exports of India's Geographical Indications (GI) certified agricultural products were discussed,'' it added.

* * * VANS Skilling and Advisory acquires 'student development' vertical of Ozone Education Consultants * Mumbai: VANS Skilling and Advisory, a city-based company focusing on serving small businesses, on Thursday announced the acquisition of the ''student development'' vertical of Ozone Education Consultants in an all-stock deal.

The acquisition will help VANS widen its offerings and customer base, an official statement said adding that the Pune-based Ozone will continue with its corporate solutions vertical.

* * * Kotak Mahindra Bank launches new facility for customers to transfer money * Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday launched a facility for its customers to transfer money to their phonebook contacts through its app, using only the mobile phone number.

The mobile banking app uses the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to ensure that customers can enjoy this facility, as per an official statement.

* * * Transasia Bio-Medicals donates medicines worth Rs 50 lakh for treatment of COVID-19 patients * Transasia Bio-Medicals, an in-vitro diagnostic player, on Thursday said it has donated over 5 lakh tablets worth Rs 50 lakh for recovery of COVID-19 patients.

These medicines have been identified as a part of India's COVID-19 treatment protocol and are enabling in mitigating the widespread human impact of the pandemic. The medicines are from reputed pharmaceutical manufacturers and come with a long-dated shelf life, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)