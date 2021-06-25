Reliance Nippon Life Insurance acknowledged as one of the Best Insurance Companies to Work for in 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited, a JV between Reliance Capital and Nippon Life Insurance, Japan, has been acknowledged amongst India's Best Workplaces in BFSI 2021. Every year, Great Place to Work® identifies these Best Workplaces through an objective and rigorous workplace culture assessment process. As a part of its annual research in India, this year a total of 100 BFSI organizations were evaluated and from them, 30 were identified amongst the Best in BFSI sector.

The 2021 edition of Great Place to Work® was conducted with an aim to comprehend insights and objectives of India's colossal workforce across all industry verticals. Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited has successfully created a Great Place to Work for all their employees as they have excelled on the 5 dimensions that are a hallmark of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie. In a rigorous assessment process conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited met the minimum criteria on the Trust Index(c) Employee Survey, on the consistency of experience across all demographics and on the Culture Audit(c) People Practices Framework, to clear the first level i.e. getting Great Place to Work-Certified™ Great Place to Work® is considered the 'Gold Standard' in workplace culture assessment and recognition.

As a certified organization, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited became eligible to be considered among 'India's Best Workplaces in BFSI 2021' - a list that features the 'Best of the Best'. The process of identifying India's Best Workplaces in BFSI is based purely on the assessment findings and does not involve any jury or opinion based criteria. Ashish Vohra, ED & CEO, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Co. Ltd. said, "Reliance Nippon Life's commitment towards making the organization the best work environment is what makes us different from other players in the sector. At our organization, employees are considered as true assets which are reflected in the various growth & development opportunities we have in place for employees across levels. This recognition from Great Place to Work® is an honour for our organization at a time when companies are facing a tough time in managing their workforce and Reliance Nippon is paving a way for its employees to feel safe and secure in the organization. We as an organization strongly believe in treating our employees as an integral part of our family."

Reliance Nippon Life creates a collaborative and communicative work culture where employees receive information transparently and also have channels to share their thoughts, ideas, suggestions & feedback. Overall, the company offers an employee-friendly, inspiring and supportive work culture, where they are recognised & appreciated for their work, enjoy workplace camaraderie and are taken care of.

