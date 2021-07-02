Left Menu

Chile's May copper production up 5.8% yr/yr in May – Cochilco

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 02-07-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 22:18 IST
Chile's May copper production up 5.8% yr/yr in May – Cochilco
Chilean state Copper Commission Cochilco reported on Friday that Codelco's production rose 5.8% in May versus the same month last year to 152,500 tonnes.

It said Chile's Collahuasi copper mine production fell 3.7% in May to 57,900 tonnes while output at BHP'S Escondida copper mine fell 9.2% in May to 84,800 tonnes.

