Chile's May copper production up 5.8% yr/yr in May – Cochilco
Chilean state Copper Commission Cochilco reported on Friday that Codelco's production rose 5.8% in May versus the same month last year to 152,500 tonnes.
It said Chile's Collahuasi copper mine production fell 3.7% in May to 57,900 tonnes while output at BHP'S Escondida copper mine fell 9.2% in May to 84,800 tonnes.
