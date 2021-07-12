Kaashu Digital goes global through its new collaboration with the Jamaican and Maldivian governments

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI/PNN): In this age of digital marketing being experiential is what sets one apart from others and allows you ample space for experimenting with what best suits your client's work and how can you project it further. Kaashu Digital has been a front runner in delivering these and much more in the last 12 years and setting the benchmark in performance for digital marketing. The company over the years has had in its kitty some of the known personalities and business conglomerates.

Kaashu Digital is making a new leap now by actively seeking out global partnerships to scale the business and employ new tools to enhance the reach of digital platforms a stark opposite of conventional ways that digital media has been dealing with. The company has recently signed work for the Maldives and Jamaican governments where the mandate given to the company is to ensure a strong digital presence for the country's tourism, industrial stealth, promoting global business collaborations, and much more. The company is hopeful its work would help the respective governments get a face over in the global scene.

"Being long enough in the industry, I believe if one needs to grow and learn you need to become experiential in your approach and constantly develop new ways and means of doing things as old ways will never get the same results in this fast-paced dynamic system. Our new collaborations have instilled a sense of confidence in the demand for our work. Each business is different from the other, therefore, each one's needs to are different and unique which can be fulfilled only in unique ways. Opportunities are ample, therefore, the more creative you get and think out of the box more opportunities are there for you to explore", said Abhishek Mishra, Founder & CEO- Kaashu Digital. Kaashu has been the reason behind the success of some of the big personality's image building and also companies like Aavada Energy, Birla Precision Technologies Ltd, Shyam Steel India, and Bajaj Steel to name a few, which have been using the company's services to manage their online presence.

The company is adept in providing services like brand reputation, influencer and celebrity endorsement, SEO, online marketing, outreach activities, content strategy, and event management to name a few. The full-scale agency is gaining global mileage for its work too, as they are in the process of signing some globally reputed brands and cater to their market as well. These global collaborations are crucial as they offer Indian's a chance to understand the global market scenario and offer them plenty of opportunities. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

